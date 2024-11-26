David H. Wang Sells 56,250 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,073,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,454.48. This trade represents a 7.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACM Research stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,481. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm cut their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

