Darlene M. Libiszewski Sells 5,000 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,063.60. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 32,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $196.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 372.5% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 769,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 606,897 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,200,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

