Dalradian Resources (TSE:DNA) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSE:DNA – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. 174,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 530,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Dalradian Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$519.02 million and a P/E ratio of -56.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.46.

Dalradian Resources Company Profile

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

