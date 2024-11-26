Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.84 and a 200-day moving average of $278.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,435.60. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.46.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.