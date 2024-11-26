Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,563 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $2,506,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 35.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 39.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.71 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

