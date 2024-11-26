D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $94.41 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $94,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,316,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,440,000 after buying an additional 1,265,748 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $717,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,891,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205,789 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

