D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $30.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $242.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

