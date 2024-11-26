D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,672,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 511,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0199 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.