D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,212 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,297 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.43.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

