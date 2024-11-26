D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,889.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,256,000 after buying an additional 2,027,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 387.7% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 811,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,761,000 after buying an additional 645,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,178,000 after buying an additional 463,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average of $245.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.32 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

