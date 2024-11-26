D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 26,790 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $151,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $297.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.86 and a 200 day moving average of $274.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $299.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

