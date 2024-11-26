CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63. 95,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 835,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
CureVac Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CureVac in the second quarter valued at $8,237,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CureVac by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in CureVac by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
