CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $359.25 and last traded at $363.64. Approximately 1,438,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,968,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.