Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for about 2.0% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NETD. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 481,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NETD opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

