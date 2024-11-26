Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Progyny makes up approximately 5.6% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Progyny worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,687 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.