Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Outcome of 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, during which various proposals were voted upon. On November 25, 2024, First Coast Results, Inc., the inspector of election for the Annual Meeting, provided the final voting results for the meeting which took place on November 21, 2024.

Get alerts:

A total of 17,720,963 shares of the company’s common stock were represented at the meeting out of the total 22,204,312 shares outstanding and eligible for voting as of September 27, 2024, the record date.

The meeting involved the election of ten directors out of twelve nominees. The following directors were elected: Carl T. Berquist, Jody L. Bilney, Meg G. Crofton, Gilbert R. Dávila, John Garratt, Michael W. Goodwin, Cheryl Henry, Julie Masino, Gisel Ruiz, and Darryl L. Wade. Notably, the proposal for the election of directors had zero broker non-votes.

Additionally, shareholders voted to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers as disclosed in the Company’s 2024 proxy statement. The proposal passed, despite approximately 2 million shares voted against it by entities affiliated with Sardar Biglari.

Shareholders also approved the Company’s shareholder rights agreement and the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year 2025. Both proposals received approval without any broker non-votes.

One of the shareholder proposals, which requested disclosure of targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, did not pass. First Coast confirmed there were zero broker non-votes on this proposal.

Richard M. Wolfson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the Company on November 25, 2024.

The results of the Annual Meeting indicate a clear shareholder consensus on key matters presented for voting and display confidence in the company’s future direction.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s 8K filing here.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories