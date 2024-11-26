Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Outcome of 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, during which various proposals were voted upon. On November 25, 2024, First Coast Results, Inc., the inspector of election for the Annual Meeting, provided the final voting results for the meeting which took place on November 21, 2024.
A total of 17,720,963 shares of the company’s common stock were represented at the meeting out of the total 22,204,312 shares outstanding and eligible for voting as of September 27, 2024, the record date.
Additionally, shareholders voted to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers as disclosed in the Company’s 2024 proxy statement. The proposal passed, despite approximately 2 million shares voted against it by entities affiliated with Sardar Biglari.
Shareholders also approved the Company’s shareholder rights agreement and the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year 2025. Both proposals received approval without any broker non-votes.
One of the shareholder proposals, which requested disclosure of targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, did not pass. First Coast confirmed there were zero broker non-votes on this proposal.
Richard M. Wolfson, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the Company on November 25, 2024.
The results of the Annual Meeting indicate a clear shareholder consensus on key matters presented for voting and display confidence in the company’s future direction.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s 8K filing here.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024