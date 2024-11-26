CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.58), with a volume of 560143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.74 ($2.52).
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.
Insider Activity
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.