Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.84 and a 200 day moving average of $254.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $215.22 and a 1-year high of $285.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

