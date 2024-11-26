Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $384.63 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

