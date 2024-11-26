Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC trimmed its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,571 shares during the period. Coupang makes up 0.1% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 687,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,652,265.84. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPNG

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 218.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.