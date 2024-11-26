Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.07), with a volume of 272351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.06).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.95. The company has a market cap of £650.86 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

