Contrasting Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chester Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Chester Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $1.88 billion 2.63 $450.01 million $8.26 10.48 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

This table compares Axos Financial and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 24.07% 18.99% 1.88% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and Chester Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $79.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Chester Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

