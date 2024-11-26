Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. Conduent shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 56,287 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $615.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
