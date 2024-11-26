Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. Conduent shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 56,287 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $615.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 163.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,519,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 942,459 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 59.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 833,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 311,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

