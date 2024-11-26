Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 445,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 486,407 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 8.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,672,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,122,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

