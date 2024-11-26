Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,703 ($33.95) and last traded at GBX 2,694 ($33.84), with a volume of 34032891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,653 ($33.32).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.66) to GBX 2,800 ($35.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,600 ($32.66).

Compass Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The firm has a market cap of £45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,490.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.