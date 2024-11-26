Comparing Greenfire Resources (GFR) and Its Rivals

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Greenfire Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenfire Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenfire Resources Competitors 2170 11691 16251 632 2.50

Greenfire Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.07%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Greenfire Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $500.71 million -$100.50 million 8.78 Greenfire Resources Competitors $713.07 billion $1.07 billion 17.31

Greenfire Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources. Greenfire Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Greenfire Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 9.51% 12.70% 7.35% Greenfire Resources Competitors -2.94% 2.64% 6.54%

Risk and Volatility

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenfire Resources’ rivals have a beta of -14.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,535% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

