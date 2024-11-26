Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.
COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Price Performance
COLM stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,964. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $88.62.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
Read More
