Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.