CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.