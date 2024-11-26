CKW Financial Group Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 139,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

