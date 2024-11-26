Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $569.91. 37,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $578.95 and its 200-day moving average is $564.99. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $523.33 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Chemed by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 721.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.