Charles D. Lischer Sells 12,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 2,186,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,683. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $73,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.