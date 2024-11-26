C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) EVP John A. Seaman III Sells 2,500 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Seaman III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,780.70. This represents a 35.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CFFI stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 27,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.36. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

