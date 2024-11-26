Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.