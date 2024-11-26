Cerity Partners LLC Has $13.73 Million Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

