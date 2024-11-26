Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,233,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 774,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 273,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

