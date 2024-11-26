Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Century Casinos Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

