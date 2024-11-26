Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Central Puerto Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CEPU opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.13. Central Puerto S.A. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. Central Puerto had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.