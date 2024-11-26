Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,567,523.20. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

