Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

