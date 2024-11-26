Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $635,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS FSEP opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $556.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

