Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $722,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 119,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 375,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

