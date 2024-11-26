Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.27 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

