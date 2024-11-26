CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 38 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £447,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($18.84), for a total value of £2,805 ($3,522.98). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Featured Stories

