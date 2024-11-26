Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Boosted by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

