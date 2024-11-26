Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 199864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

