Carlson Capital Management Trims Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,887. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

