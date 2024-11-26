Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 130,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 207,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Carbon Stock Up 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

About Canada Carbon

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

