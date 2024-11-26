Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 70,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $87.61 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

