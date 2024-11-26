Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,314,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,431,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

